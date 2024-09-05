Netflix has released the Italian trailer for Season 2 of Arcanethe amazing animated series set in the world of League of Legends, which will return to the streaming platform with new episodes next November.
Final chapter of the transpositionthe second season of Arcane features the song “Paint the Town Blue” by Ashnikko in the trailer, the first single from the series’ original soundtrack, available starting today.
Those who want more news on the anime will be satisfied on Thursday, September 19, during the Geeked Week Live Fan Event. In the meantime, some new information has been published the first official images of the second season of Arcane, which you can watch below.
A long-awaited return
Just a few days after the new official poster for Season 2 of Arcane featuring Ekko, The trailer rekindles the excitement towards the new episodes of the Netflix series, among the most popular of recent years.
“In this final chapter, Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a terrible escalation in the conflict between Piltover and Zaun,” reads the press release, which of course makes extensive mention of the importance and accolades garnered by the first season.
In fact, we are talking about a series that was able to win four Primetime Emmy Awardsincluding recognition for Outstanding Animated Program: a first ever for a streaming series.
That’s not all: Arcane’s first season also took home nine Annie Awards, winning in categories such as Best TV/Media, Best Writing, Best Voice Acting (Ella Purnell), and Best Direction. It also received the Best Adapted Game Award at The Game Awards.
#Arcane #Season #Shown #Italian #Trailer #Netflix
Leave a Reply