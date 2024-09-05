Netflix has released the Italian trailer for Season 2 of Arcanethe amazing animated series set in the world of League of Legends, which will return to the streaming platform with new episodes next November.

Final chapter of the transpositionthe second season of Arcane features the song “Paint the Town Blue” by Ashnikko in the trailer, the first single from the series’ original soundtrack, available starting today.

Those who want more news on the anime will be satisfied on Thursday, September 19, during the Geeked Week Live Fan Event. In the meantime, some new information has been published the first official images of the second season of Arcane, which you can watch below.