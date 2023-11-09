The video below unfortunately doesn’t put much meat in the fire, limiting itself to showing Jinx, one of the central characters of the story, walking along a bridge, while a rain of flames falls from the sky. A possible consequence of the season 1 finale? We’ll find out in a year.

Netflix has announced the exact release month of the Season 2 Of Arcane via a teaser published on X | Twitter. New episodes of the popular series set in the Netflix universe will be available at November 2024 basically starting a year from now.

Arcane, great anticipation for the second season

The first season of Arcane was launched on Netflix in November 2021, immediately achieving enormous success and enchanting even those who know little or nothing about the League of Legends universe, thanks to an incredible technical quality and an exciting plot, such as you can read in our review of Arcane.

At the moment there are very few details on the second season. We assume that the story of the two sisters Vi and Jinx and the other characters in the League of Legends universe will continue. We know that we will find Silco in the cast, as confirmed by his voice actor. For other news we just have to wait.