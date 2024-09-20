Netflix’s #GeekedWeek left us with quite a few announcements, from the release dates of the most hyped series to the animated releases we’re dying to see, in fact, the second season of Arcane —which is once again in the hands of the Fortiche Production studio— already has a release date for each of its episodes, and even the schedules for various places around the world have been revealed!

The second season of Arcane also revealed its soundtrack And, it is worth noting that we now know which teams from around the world will participate in Riot Games’ WORLDS 2024, the orchestral anthem that arrived with elegance, yes, the one we eagerly await every year, has also been released.

The second season of Arcane will be released after the team that wins the 2024 WORLDS Cup is crowned.

It was reported that the second season of Arcane will finish adapting the story of Vi and Jinx in their confrontation in Zaun and Piltoverand although it was announced that the content will not stop, the journey of this pair of sisters will. It is quite logical, since the first season practically adapted the emergence of Jinx after the violence inflicted on Powder.

The end of the series was predicted to be a terrible fracture, although those who know the lore of League of Legends You’ve known what kind of character Jinx is for quite some time, but even though you know what to expect, the gunslinger’s humanization and past could be pretty heartbreaking. Let’s see what she can offer. Arcane in a second season and whether it will be able to meet the high expectations it now has.

Below are the official release times that were shared on the series X account:

Well, it seems that all that’s left to do is wait for the big moment to arrive, after the euphoria of WORLDS 2024 dies down.

When is Arcane season 2 coming out?

The second season of Arcane Coming in Fall 2024, it is once again a Netflix exclusive. It was revealed that the second season will completely conclude the story, however, they are not ruling out other types of projects in the future.

The second season of Arcane will be distributed on three dates (remember that the first installment was issued weekly). The corresponding days are the following:

November 9, 2024

November 16, 2024

November 23, 2024

It’s three Saturdays in November, so it looks like it’s going to be a cozy month full of surprises for Loleros.

