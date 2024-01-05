













Arcane releases its first trailer for the second season and confirms its premiere for November









This first trailer not only gives us a very slight glimpse of what awaits us for the second season of Arcane, it also confirms that the premiere will take place in November 2024, technically 4 years after the debut of the first part.

The description of this first trailer does not tell us much, it only has a very short statement: “a nightmarish increase”, which is far from indicating any kind of plot. What is a fact is that the quality of the animation improved a lot and we can expect the same when this production returns in November 2024.

Source: Netflix

It is worth noting that Riot Games took the production of the second part of this series very slowly and did not want to rush it so that the quality was intact and thus meet the high standards that fans want to see.

Where to watch the first season of Arcane?

Arcane stole the spotlight from animation lovers when it premiered in 2020, as not only did it demonstrate very high production values, the League of Legends characters looked remarkable and had a great story to tell.

Now, 4 years later we can tell you that Arcane can still be seen through Netflix. If you are one of those who have not yet seen this animation, you could take as an excuse that the second season arrives in November 2024 and thus you can catch up with the entire product.

It goes without saying that we are talking about a program inspired by the characters of League of Legendsone of the most consumed online video games in the world and loved by many players.

