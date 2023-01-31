Arcane has become one of the most popular Netflix animated productions, as well as one of the best video game adaptations in general, managing however to be loved not only by League of Legends fans but also by many other users who did not know Riot Games’ MOBA at all. with its popularity amplified by the spread among cosplayers and fans: in this area we also find the jinx cosplay from win_winry.

The model seems to have chosen the version of the animated series but there are still references to the standard version of the League of Legends video game character. Jinx is clearly a character who has emerged more than all the others in Arcane’s narrative, although the work is effectively choral, involving a considerable amount of different characters, in line with a game characterized by a huge roster like League of Legends.

Jinx has climbed the rankings of preference even surpassing other sacred monsters of the League of Legends pantheon, becoming one of the most interpreted subjects by cosplayers, as also demonstrated by this excellent version by win_winry, able to stage a truly faithful version of the co-star of the animated series.

The flashy hair is typical with long braids, but the dress is also reproduced with extreme fidelity, as is the classic make-up of the girl, making this perhaps one of the best reproductions seen recently.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Midnight by vkryp from My Hero Academia, that of Tae Takemi by Xenon_ne from Persona 5, the cosplay of Heylinaone with Morticia and Mano from the Wednesday series , Cynthia’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy’s cosplay from shirogane_sama from Cyberpunk 2077, and Marion’s swimsuit cosplay from yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.