The majority of Arcane’s second and final season has been leaked online, three months ahead of its intended November launch.

Five episodes, along with many from other animated Netflix shows such as Terminator Zero, Dandadan and Ranma 1/2, have been posted on social media and are now being shared around Torrent sites.

It’s a huge blow for a brilliant series that has been almost a decade in the making – six years for its initial season that debuted to universal praise in 2021, and then another three years to develop its second season this November.

On the main Arcane redditwhich has 200,000 subscribers, moderators are now discussing whether to shut down the board completely until November to stem the spread of leaks and ensure fans wishing to wait don’t get spoiled.

Anime News Network reports that the leaked episodes are of low-quality, and include watermarks stating they are for Netflix internal use only. It’s unclear how the various episodes have leaked, and Eurogamer has contacted Netflix for more detail.

Arcane is of course the brilliant animated series based on characters from League of Legends, created for Netflix by Riot Games and talented French animation studio Fortiche.

Back in June, Netflix and Riot Games confirmed Arcane’s long-awaited second season would be its last, but that a “larger storytelling journey” would continue based on other tales from the same world.