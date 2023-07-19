After the disappointment of Redfall, Arkane Austin apparently will return to single player gamesor at least that’s what a job announcement published by Zenimax on behalf of the Texan development team suggests.

The studio is currently looking for a lead technical engineer to own experience with single player action RPGs and immersive sims: Elements decidedly distant from what we saw in the aforementioned Redfall, which generated minimal sales according to Xbox’s statements during the hearing with the FTC.

That said, work on the new Arkane Austin game only started in May and it will therefore be quite some time before we see anything, but many are hoping for a third chapter of Dishonored.