After the disappointment of Redfall, Arkane Austin apparently will return to single player gamesor at least that’s what a job announcement published by Zenimax on behalf of the Texan development team suggests.
The studio is currently looking for a lead technical engineer to own experience with single player action RPGs and immersive sims: Elements decidedly distant from what we saw in the aforementioned Redfall, which generated minimal sales according to Xbox’s statements during the hearing with the FTC.
That said, work on the new Arkane Austin game only started in May and it will therefore be quite some time before we see anything, but many are hoping for a third chapter of Dishonored.
The Redfall Disaster
Expected as one of the two exclusives that would have saved the 2023 of Xbox, Redfall was received with just enough votes from the international press, which strongly criticized several aspects of the game, including the artificial intelligence of the enemies.
The launch of the title has raised major doubts about the management skills of Microsoftwhich seems to have left Bethesda independent from this point of view and has not raised any objections to how work on the project was progressing.
