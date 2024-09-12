Each piece was made specifically to accompany the most important sequences of the animated series based on League of Legends, in an attempt to capture the emotional depth of its protagonists and enhance the narrative.

The soundtrack of the second season of Arcane has been officially presented by Riot Games and Virgin Music: it will be available within the album “Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Animated Series)” and consists of twenty electrifying singles in total.

A thick accompaniment

The first single from the soundtrackAshnikko’s “Paint the Town Blue” was released alongside the Arcane Season 2 trailer on September 5th, and can be heard on various streaming platforms clicking here.

You in the second season of Arcane

“Arcane’s innovative approach to music has inspired an incredibly diverse group of artists of different genres, languages, and cultures who wanted to be a part of this new season,” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music at Riot Games. “We also wanted to represent the global reach of League of Legends by working with artists from all over the world.”

“Each song was a unique collaboration between the artists, our executive producers, and Riot’s composers. Music is the heartbeat of the League community and we can’t wait for our fans to listen to this epic album and connect even more deeply with these powerful stories.”

“The first season inspired me a lot. the idea of ​​family and its memberswhich is its central theme, and how music helped bring all of that to life in the world of Arcane,” said Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots.

“We are huge fans of Arcane and League of Legends,” Stray Kids said. “Our single ‘Come Play’ is very dynamic and brings together a lot of voice types and languages. We love playing League and can’t wait for fans to hear this song and experience Arcane Season 2!”