We finally have a release window: although we’re exactly one year away, Arcane 2 will be released in November 2024. The confirmation comes during Geeked Week Netflixand as you can see from the teaser we will be able to see again, among the many characters, Jinx.

The presence of at least one of the two sisters has therefore been confirmed, making it clear that the events of this second season will continue the story discovered in the first season released 2 years ago.

No official date for the rest, the only confirmation concerns the month of arrival: however, we are sure that between now and November 2024 new info will be published, perhaps revealing some new characters from League of Legends lore ready to make their debut in Arcane.

Among the voice actors, the return of Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell like Jinx and Katie Leung as Caitlyn: the rest of the cast will be revealed soon.