Arcane Season 2 is on the way and the show’s creators are anticipating some small details for fans ahead of its publicized release.

Arcane has changed forever League of Legends and probably the animation. The hit TV show (reviewed at this link) based on the popular MOBA won countless accolades for its first season, which dived into the stories of Jinx (Powder), Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce.

Riot spared no time to announce season 2 just as the final episodes were first launching.

While the show is in full production ahead of its long-awaited release, showrunners Christian “Praeco” Linke and Alex Yee have begun to plant seeds of what to expect.

If you thought the Season 1 finale was a cliffhanger, then there is so much more, using two words to describe what the new season has in store, we would probably use “war”, “rubicon”.

It’s not that Jinx’s final action, portrayed in Sting’s What Could Have Been, didn’t live up to those lines. However, there will be another tipping point passed, and that could mean a lot.

Other smaller details will likely appear as well. Magic ties are expected ⁠— obviously, the show’s name is Arcane ⁠— but a few more details about Jayce’s past may appear.

And yes, after a sex scene in the first season, there will probably be more. Not that Yee or Linke have confirmed anything outright, but given the fans’ love for Caitlyn and Vi’s romance, it could be.