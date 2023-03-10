“Bempedoic acid is a very important drug because it can help treat hypercholesterolemia well, as we know that many patients suffering from this clinical condition do not reach their therapeutic goals, and not doing so means remaining exposed to a very high risk of complications heart attack and cerebral ischemia. Therefore having this weapon available, which can be integrated well with all the others we already have, means improving patient care”. Thus Marcello Arca, past president of the Italian Society for the study of atherosclerosis (Sisa), on the sidelines of the presentation of the new first-in-class anti-cholesterol, during the press conference ‘Add to reduce: bempedoic acid for those who do not add the targets of C-Ldl’, in Rome at the Luigi Sturzo Institute.

But for which patients is the first-in-class prodrug indicated once daily or associated with other oral treatments to further lower LDL levels? “Those patients who are certainly at very high risk can use this drug – explains Arca – or who have survived a heart attack or cerebral ischemia, or have other risk conditions such as diabetes and alterations in renal function, and for this reason they have a high probability of experiencing complications such as infarction or cerebral ischemia.In addition, this treatment is indicated for those patients who do not respond to statins, or do not tolerate them, for those who have hypercholesterolemia caused by genetic mechanisms: patients with these characteristics are more resistant to conventional therapies”.

“For us doctors – concludes Arca – it is an additional weapon to optimize the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, with the aim of preventing the first cardiovascular event or preventing patients who have already had a clinical manifestation such as a heart attack from a second heart attack with far worse consequences than the first”.