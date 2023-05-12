ARC SYSTEM WORKS launched the 35th anniversary memorial site of the company. The developer of GUILTY GEAR has in fact inaugurated his own studio on May 12, 1988. The site features messages from staff, events and company history, as well as a player survey. Below is the message from the CEO Minoru Kidooka.

“TOrc System Works Co., Ltd. (originally Arc Co., Ltd.) was founded in 1988 as a game development company, and then expanded its business to other sectors, such as publishing. Thanks to all the companies and creators we’ve had the pleasure of working with, all our employees and especially the gamers, those 35 years have gone by in a flash. I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to grow alongside all of you every step of the way that has led to the evolution of games over time.

The continued support of our fans around the world is what has brought Arc System Works to where we are today. Especially when it comes to the fighting game genre, I feel really grateful to have been part of the growth of a community that brings together people from all over the world across regional and linguistic boundaries. As we approach the end of the three-year pandemic (COVID-19), I hope to continue moving forward with fans even more closely than before.

The game environment continues to develop at a rapid pace, that’s why we will try to exceed the expectations of the players now more than ever. We want to create games that amaze and excite them. Also, we’d like to explore more genres beyond fighting games, to showcase everything we’ve cultivated so far. I will put all of myself into carrying out our ‘revolution’. Thank you for your continued support.”

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu