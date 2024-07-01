The development studio and publisher Arc System Works has announced the opening of a European office in France, aimed at expand its activities in the old continent , thanks to the successes achieved in the area. Minoru Kidooka, the founder of the company, will be president and, according to what can be read in the concise official press release, he will be responsible for the marketing and promotion of the company’s products, customer service, translations and the development of new intellectual properties and new business.

The announcement

“Arc System Works is pleased to announce today the opening of its European subsidiary, Arc System Works Europe.” the official press release begins, before continuing: “Developer and publisher of acclaimed 2D fighting game series such as Guilty Gear, Arc System Works, is expanding its operations in Europe with the opening of a subsidiary in Paris, France.

Having celebrated its 36th anniversary, Arc System Works aims to further grow in Europe as a world-renowned developer and publisher. From now on, Arc System Works Europe will be responsible for creating unforgettable moments for European gamers.”

Arc System Works It was founded in the distant 1988 in Yokohama, where its headquarters are still located. Its first video games were Master System and NES conversions of very famous coin ops, such as Double Dragon, Vigilante and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. Over the years it has become famous for its series of technical 2D fighting games, such as the aforementioned Guilty Gear and BlazBlue. Some of its titles developed under license are also very famous, in particular Dragon Ball FighterZ, Persona 4 Arena and Granblue Fantasy Versus.