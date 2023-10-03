ARC SYSTEM WORKS has announced a new partnership for the distribution of its titles in Europe thanks to Clear River Games. The first title to benefit from this partnership will be Double Dragon Collectionthe physical edition of which will be released in early 2024 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

To follow, again during 2024, it will also arrive in Europe UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment, however, there are no further details about it, in fact a more specific release window has not been released.

We therefore just have to wait to see the results of the partnership with Clear River Games.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS