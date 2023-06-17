The developers of Embark Studios are ready for players to try ARC Raiders through a closed alpha on PC via Steam, announced a few hours ago with a trailer which you can view in the player below.

The tests will start on Thursday 29 June and will end on Monday 3 July 2023. At the moment, precise times have not been indicated, nor what content and game modes users will be able to try for the occasion.

To participate, simply head to the ARC Raiders Steam page at this address and click “Request Access” in the closed alpha box. Once done, you will receive a notification if you have been selected to participate in the tests. Places are in fact limited and therefore the participants will be randomly drawn.

Whoever is chosen will therefore have the opportunity to get a first idea of ​​the dynamics of ARC Raiders, especially now that it has changed genre. Initially presented as a free-to-play cooperative third-person shooter, last month Embark announced the move to the PvPvE extraction shooter formula, therefore with teams of players who will have to face both alien machines and other users.