One of the most interesting and anticipated projects for this year was Arc Raidersthe new cooperative TPS developed by Embark Studio founded by Patrick Soderlundformer CEO of DICE and former Chief Designer Officer at Electronic Arts.

As already repeated several times, what happened with two of the most anticipated projects & boxh; although for different reasons & boxh; Battlefield 2042 and Cyberpunk 2077, has put developers at attention, terrified by the response of the public & boxh; more than the public, social networks.

With a press release on the team’s social pages, Embark has formalized the move of the official release to next year, even if a concrete date is missing.

An update from the team: pic.twitter.com/0J3imUtZP4 – ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) August 8, 2022



“We have made the decision to postpone ARC Raiders to 2023. ARC Raiders is an ambitious game and we will use this extra time to expand the experience so that you can use your full potential. We will go into more details as we begin to test the game more thoroughly with the players. The enthusiasm that has surrounded ARC Raiders since its debut has been very encouraging for us and we really appreciate your support.”

A real shame then, but the team, made up of veterans in the sector, will certainly know how to make the most of this extra time, hoping that the final release is not too far.