02/19/2025



Updated at 2:27 p.m.





He explained this morning Maribel López, Director of Arcomadrid, That his team comes quietly to the 44th edition of the Fair, which will be held in the first full week of March in IFEMA, Under “certain signals” perceived since they began to prepare it and that they pointed to a success of the same more or less insured: «Since we began to receive the first applications in September we knew that the thing was going well; also when we were traveling to present the fair in other places and we were well received ».

To this, the finding that “the quality of the selected galleries is enormous”, the fact that “Some great return, who trust the fair,” or that “Madrid, which has a good time, generates a particular ecosystem between Spain and Latin America, and this in turn with the international context.”

So quiet and confident that, on this occasion, López, who has started his parliament remembering the irreparable loss of Helga de Alvear (“to which we already miss”), a key piece of the Madrid fair, just wrapped up of Arancha brings, General Director of Fair Business and IFEMA congresses, to present in the Circle of Fine Arts of Madrid the contents of the edition that will be prologue to that of its 45th anniversary in 2026.

A delivery in which, as the Priede itself has listed, responsible for re -shaking the data in the hall, it will have 214 Galleries (Arc’25 grows with respect to 2024 with nine more signatures, but does not do so in budget, whose data is not facilitated, in space), from 36 countries, of which 77 percent are international, In a 32 percent proportion of Latin America, “what consolidates Arco as a reference for this geographical context in Europe.”









With history and future

The head of IFEMA has influenced the commitment to «the internationalization of the fair, the excellence of its contents and the opportunities that suppose for all participants »highlighting it as “an essential event in the international scene” with history, “but also and above all, with a future.”

The 2025 project will be based on the General Hall and three large police stations: Opening For young galleries (up to 18, select by Cristina Anglada and Anissa Touati), ‘Profiles’ (The new name of the ‘Projects Rooms’ of a lifetime, dedicated to a single artist, all of them from Latin America and whose screen has made José Esparza Chong Cuy) and ‘Wametisé: ideas for a amazofuturismo ‘, Perhaps the sector that awakens the most curiosity, even if it is only for the meaning of this concept, which has not been explained “out of respect for the commissioners [Denilson Baniwa y María Wills, ausentes en la presentación]”, Which will connect with López’s desire to delve into the study of water” as a connector of cultures “, in his attempt to generate contexts from the art” that serve to unite and not separate us. ”

For all tastes.

From top to bottom, work of the series ‘History do Brazil Little Boys and Girls’, by Anna Bella Geiger (amazofuturismo sector); work by Miguel Marquês in Nono (Opening); and Mariela Scafati’s piece in ‘profiles’

ABC



López has taken the opportunity to emphasize how the good health of the fair is measured that “90 percent of applicants want to repeat” and that it is reinforced with the large program of international collectors, which usually around the hundred entries, and professionals in the sector, which suppose the arrival in IFEMA of up to 400 personalities invited by Arco, «where specific research programs are made available to its height that is something genuine of our fair ».

It has also underlined the need for a careful aesthetic in the room to facilitate its experience (of the architecture of Pedro Pitarch For common areas, Bosura For the Guest Lounge or VIP room, and Institute for Postnatural Studies For Wametisé), from the great role of companies that support collecting from their awards (Illy, Alhambra, Lexus, Enate … this year The Juana de Aizpuru award is released, in tribute to the veteran gallery owner), as well as “other details” that will make the 2025 edition more sustainable and last Find the catalog edited by Ponce/Contreras.

Perhaps the moment that has broken such a politically correct attitude until that moment has been when, from the public the director of the Moisés Pérez de Albéniz Gallery (27 years at the Fair) has taken, when he reminded Maribel López « the great comparative grievance of the Spanish gallery owners in front of their European counterparts »with A VAT of art in our country of 21 percent (in front of figures from 5 or 6 in France or Germany) and has encouraged the organization of the fair to establish themselves as “part of a tripartite” of which the Galleries consortium, ARC and the competent administrations ” question”.

Arcomadrid 2025 44 edition. Pavilions 7 and 9 of IFEMA. Madrid. Avenida del Parthenón, 5th Director: Maribel López. From March 5 to 9, 2025.

López has collected the glove and recalled that “the fair will always help, in all the ways we can” to stop the issue and have remembered our rulers that “It hurts us as a society that does not mean supporting art.”