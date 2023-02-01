intel brought the prices of his Arc 750 GPUs to $249. The move was made to try and restore balance in the video card market. With the new pricing, the Arc 750s have become significantly cheaper than the GeForce RTX 3060s, which still cost $329. Naturally these prices are not necessarily those offered by the various producers, but the cut should still be reflected in all products.

At the same time as the price reduction, Intel has launched new drivers for the Arc 770 and Arc 750 that greatly improve performance with games running on DirectX 9. According to the manufacturer, the performance improvement is 43% compared to the launch drivers. For example League of Legends is 44% faster, while Counter-Strike: Global Offensive can reach 300FPS.

It should be noted that the new drivers also improve the performance of DirectX11 and DirectX12 games. It’s a more modest performance boost than the next, but definitely a welcome one for owners of these graphics cards.

With these moves, Intel hopes it can compete with Nvidia and AMD by giving more value per dollar spent. The company also pointed out that currently the Arc 750 GPUs outperform the GeForce RTX 3060 by 52%.

From our side we can see that this is a fairly clear sign of the possible return of the crazy prices charged in the GPU market, which are greatly limiting the PC market.