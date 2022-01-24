saturated spaces. Given the need to have a space in which the assets of the Salvador Alvarado City Council can be stored, the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar and some councilors stated that a place can be found that acts as a warehouse, then, according to the mayor Gilberto Lugo Sánchez, using the spaces located in the baseball stadium and the Coloso del Dique is not correct, since spaces that are destined for sports are becoming saturated by storing things that have nothing to do with it, so the mayor’s proposal was to build a space for this purpose and, in the meantime, rent one to leave the sports spaces free. We must not forget that Pedro Infante’s house, on Ferrocarril Avenue, is also used as a warehouse, for which reason it was recently said that it will be rescued and focused on cultural and artistic events.

Let them listen. It seems that since Aurelio Lugo Camacho took the reins of the Angostura Firefighters Board, the situation has gone from bad to worse, according to elements of the corporation, who say they feel forgotten and without being taken into account to seek how to improve conditions in those who carry out their work. Some of them assure that the president of the Board of Trustees does not go to the facilities, except when there is a public event, to find out how they are working and see how it can be improved. On the other hand, they affirm that it is no secret to anyone how they are, since on many occasions they have had services that are attended by a single element due to the lack of personnel; while the new building, which they say is already finished, they do not see when it will be delivered so that they can make use of those spaces. It seems that the ‘tragahúmo’ urge the pertinent authorities to have a change of head in the Board of Trustees, since for a long time they have not worked comfortably because there are many deficiencies.

Re-election. The one who will again hold the presidency of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Évora, is Carlos Alonso Orduño López, since its partners have managed to reach unity and, after the deadline expired and there was no other form to be registered, the current president will only wait for the indicated date to be ratified at the head of the organization for another year in which he will attend to some challenges, such as the training of merchants in the digital age and the adaptation of some to enter the world of online sales.

Needs. This weekend, the mayor of Mocorito, María Elizalde Ruelas, held a meeting with leaders and representatives of the San Benito syndicate and the communities that comprise it, where petitions and projects arose that, if work were carried out in this regard, would be of great help. for that area of ​​the municipality, and it is that among the priorities that persist in these towns, basic services such as drinking water and local roads, require prompt attention so that the inhabitants have a better quality of life, in addition to being places where It has recreation areas and the streets need attention so that they are in optimal conditions.

