Pending topic. Promising does not impoverish, says a well-known phrase, and the inhabitants of Salvador Alvarado know it more with the issue of the installation of traffic lights at the crossroads of the North exit of the city of Guamúchil, by Mexico 15 and crossing to the highway to the Ciénega de Casal. In the year 2019, a project was approved, which is unnecessary, was presented to the Cabildo by the councilor himself who was re-elected today, Romeo Gelinec Galindo, which consisted not only of the aforementioned cruise, but of many others at different points of the city, but as time went by it got dusty and it just didn’t materialize. But a few days ago, and after a series of accidents on this cruise, the mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, again launched the commitment to at least place speed bumps, or rather, the long-awaited traffic lights. The intention is already made in a document, according to the mayor, and the project has been presented to the SCT, now it will be necessary to wait for the reaction and response to this request.

Sneaky. The current Government of Angostura has dedicated itself to beautifying public spaces, painting road signs and others, however, it has forgotten to attack the really serious problems that affect citizens, as an example of this, yesterday it was appreciated that They gave a ‘cat’s hand’ to the road that leads to Playa Colorada, the road signs looked shiny and freshly painted, as if to take a photo and show it off on social networks. But with the poor condition of the pavement it would be almost impossible to get a good postcard, because the road is full of potholes, which shows that more than a ‘cat’s hand’, a ‘tiger’s claw’ is needed to really provide Angosturenses a safe transit. It should be noted that road signs are also an important part of the safety of motorists, but it is almost a mockery for those who travel through that area to see that they focused on faded lines and not on the countless potholes on the road.

asleep. The destination with unparalleled natural beauty of Évora is undoubtedly the beautiful beaches offered by the municipality of Angostura. It is known to all that the islands that comprise Santa María Bay are of unparalleled natural beauty, however, tourism management and projection are still found in diapers Much has been said about projects such as the Sebastián de Évora Route, which at the time was launched by Canaco del Évora, a project that today is covered by the Managing Body of Évora, headed by Georgina Báez, but the reality is that the efforts made from the public administrations are reduced to painting stones with lime in the fishing fields and tours that end in feast, so without a doubt you will have to study and dust off many projects for the beautiful and virgin beaches that the Angosturan coast offers the Director of Tourism, Yuricelia Cárdenas Sánchez, because a few months after taking this responsibility, little is seen of the intention of wanting to work on projects that detonate this area as a tourist area.

Complaint after complaint. They do not find one in the municipality of Mocorito, because after the ‘resignation’ of Ricardo Camacho as delegate of the South Zone of the JMAPAM, an endless number of needs came to light that need to be attended to in the Pericos syndicate. Public lighting and issues related to the drinking water service are some of the most serious problems that they ask to fix in that community. However, they say that the municipal president María Elizalde Ruelas first looks at partisan colors and then releases the aid, since when do those communities need more than a simple little help so that the Periquenses have a decent and safe town, but to date they have not has carried out.

