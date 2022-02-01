Remove both or neither. Faced with the rumor that the ejido quota could be eliminated, the president of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 13 of Mocorito, José Alfonso Acedo Sánchez, has been very attentive to the issue, because if it materializes it would be a serious affectation for them, since it gives them certain autonomy and support, so if it is eliminated, the agricultural leader pointed out that it would be fair to also eliminate the Rustic Property Tax (IPR), which greatly damages the peasants’ pockets, whose resource is not transparent, according to Acedo Sanchez. The outcry that has been heard so much among the peasants is the lack of support from the Government, and this has been seconded by leaders such as CMC number 13, who has repeatedly raised his voice to point out the lack of attention and neglect in the one they meet.

Zero and three go. Last weekend, damage was again reported to the public lighting on Rosales Boulevard, in the city of Guamúchil, due to the expensive system of luminaires that was delivered in the last municipal administration and that was criticized so much at the time due to the price of each luminaire. . During Pier Angely Camacho’s administration, two luminaires were affected, one of them knocked down, while this weekend another lamp was knocked down from its base during a road mishap.

Strategy. The actions to combat crime as a result of the series of robberies that have occurred in the city of Guamúchil over the last two weekends will clearly require reinforcement or a different plan, because although the director of Public Security, Juan Carlos Barraza, He has pointed out that they are atypical situations, commerce is being affected and in two Sundays seven establishments have already been robbed. At the beginning of last week, the director pointed out that the Safe Trade program was being reinforced, but apparently a more forceful action will be needed to improve the results, and that is that although the arrest of an alleged perpetrator has already been achieved, after this they committed more robberies.

The fight is done. The effort to seek to supply water to the communities furthest from the municipal seat of Mocorito is being made, Mayor María Elizalde Ruelas pointed out yesterday during a visit to the mountain town of Terrero de los Pacheco, where she supervised the drilling of a well for which an investment risk has to be taken, which on many occasions does not turn out as expected. The situation experienced in the municipality during the dry season is well known, even months before the date on which it begins, so the strategies to supply water to the population must be very well analyzed and, although knows that there is a risk in the investment, as in the case of this community, to ensure that this is minimal, since the consequences of the drought are suffered throughout the municipality.

#Arbor