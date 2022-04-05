negative change. The rejection of summer time has been registered every year by the citizens, since many fall into a real lack of control, and despite the promises and declarations, in which the same authorities assure that this time does not bring any benefit, it continues applying. A character who has had the issue among his pending is the Secretary of Health of the State Government, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, who even since he was a local deputy indicated that he would seek to eliminate it and thus end this schedule that is not well seen. Now as Secretary of Health, and before the start of this, Cuen Ojeda made a decisive statement by assuring that far from the benefits that are said, it brings damage of various kinds, including health for people, regardless of age.

They forgot. Very large was the call for officials to publicize the details of the security operation and activities to be carried out for the Easter period in Angostura, since it was attended by the owners or representatives of most of the areas involved, who they were introduced one by one, even when some of them had not yet arrived, while the one they apparently forgot to mention and who was right in front of the presenter was the fire commander, José Humberto Romo Valenzuela, who apparently was involuntary forgetfulness, but he was the only one who was not named of those present.

Praise. The mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, pointed out yesterday that he likes to show off the Body of Councilors of the City Council, and it is that he affirms that the councilors in his Administration have integrated very well and have worked in a very positive and proactive way, that is why that which he seeks every time there is an opportunity to praise the management and time of each one of them in public, which had not been seen before. It is worth mentioning that he did it yesterday during the event in which the work of the Botanical Garden project was announced.

The destruction continued. More than two years after the inauguration of the public lighting of Antonio Rosales Boulevard, in Guamúchil, recklessness while driving has caused the demolition of three luminaires until last weekend as a result of road accidents, which fortunately have not claimed lives so far , but the usefulness of this work has been affected, which, it should be remembered, had an investment of approximately 12 million pesos, and which is gradually being affected by this type of event in the city, the incidence of which continues steadily , and no matter how much awareness has been sought, a decrease has not yet been achieved.

