The week of changes. Recently there was a change of director of Public Security in the municipality of Angostura, castling that was made with the neighboring municipality of Salvador Alvarado, but in the same week a new change suddenly arrived for the team of officials of Mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, since the resignation of the now former municipal treasurer, Heriberto Tapia Armenta, was announced, who was said to have left office for personal reasons, to be replaced by Merieler Quintero Angulo. Now, given the changes that took place this week, the question arises if it was mere coincidence or if the cabinet of the Angosturense City Council will continue with the movements of officials, although we must not forget that there were also some changes in Mocorito with the arrival of María Guadalupe Payán to the Directorate of Economic Development, while José José Norzagaray Parra goes from deputy director to director of Tourism.

For a picture. After the election process for new municipal trustees of Salvador Alvarado, this week only the trustee of Cacalotita was protested, while in the case of the elected trustee of Villa Benito Juárez this was not the case, as two appeals were registered. But it was not until last Friday that the former candidate for trustee of Villa Benito Juárez, Leobardo Mejía Duarte, came out to declare that he will not challenge the election, since he assures that he does not want more divisionism among the population, but in return he only asks that the authorities recognize that there was an error in the ballots where the photo that he gave for the process does not appear, where he appeared with a hat and a white shirt, and that instead one was used without a hat and with a plaid shirt. Apparently this has generated a dirty war, but even so they will not ask for the process to be reinstated, but rather that the delivery of the documentation and the error due to the photo used be recognized.

With actions you speak. This week the shrimp ban began in Santa María Bay, in Angostura, a season that keeps fishermen in the midst of uncertainty, because if the harvest was bad, being unable to go out in search of the product is even worse, and they have to think about looking for other options to bring income to their homes. Also this week, the federal deputy of District 03, Jesús Fernando García Hernández, pointed out that the ruling on the initiative was approved that will determine that the national fishing and aquaculture program considers the promotion of projects that foster the development of fishing and aquaculture communities, which would be wonderful for this area of ​​the state if action were really taken and that fishermen could access employment options and better opportunities inside and outside their activity.

Ray of hope. In the Potable Water and Sewage Board of Salvador Alvarado (Japasa) they cannot overcome the problems due to the lack of interest of society in making their water payments, and tired of this, they installed a service module in the Valleys sector , where it is said there is a 30 percent delinquency rate, and as the paramunicipal seems to be recovering quickly, this new module will come to be of great help for its economy. According to the manager of the Water Board, Enrique Román Cruz Gastélum, it is noteworthy that, without a doubt, this will be of great support to society, because in this sector there are about 3,000 people who will benefit, plus all the inhabitants from neighboring colonies. This is a work that, despite the fact that it was just opened, society has already given a very good response, so Japasa’s financial solvency could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

