Will resignations continue? Although a few weeks ago the mayor of Mocorito, María Elizalde Ruelas, assured that she had no intention of resigning from PAS, this after the resignation of the party’s ranks by the mayors of Cosalá and Rosario, in addition to the declarations of the president of the party in Mocorito , José Silvano Higuera Meraz, if we are fully confident that this will not happen in the municipality, the resignation of the local deputy for District 10, Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín, could be an announcement of what is to come, since we must not forget that recently she also stated that she had no intention of resigning from the party, of which she was even a leader in Badiraguato. With all this, the currency remains in the air, because from what can be seen, in politics everything goes and anything can happen, even if you are sure, in this case, that this will not happen in Mocorito.

Project to resume. Nine years have passed since the then municipal president, Gonzalo Camacho Angulo, gave the starting signal for the work of the sanitary landfill located in the vicinity of the Villa Benito Juárez syndicate, in Salvador Alvarado, and during subsequent administrations the attempts to looking for the project to advance did not bear fruit, leaving the landfill as a ‘white elephant’ during three municipal administrations. Now, with the participation of the three mayors of the Évora region, Armando Camacho Aguilar, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta and María Elizalde Ruelas, they are looking for the project to finally materialize, but this will require their involvement and commitment to the project. Well, in the end, and it is something that has been said since it began, it will be beneficial for the three municipalities.

At risk. The Angostura Irrigation Module 74-1 is going through a complicated situation due to the scarcity of water, and according to its president, Andrés Urías, irrigation cannot be guaranteed for the next agricultural cycle, and while the autumn-winter cycle will come to an end in a very forced way, the spring-summer cycle the module will not be responsible, because there is no emergency plan in case things do not go well for the producers, and the worst thing is that the panorama does not looks for something good. This cycle, around 1,500 hectares were damaged due to lack of water, so the effects could be worse in the next cycle.

Actions. With the beginning of the ban and the repopulation plans in the Santa María bay, in Angostura, a concern of the fishermen is, without a doubt, the way to avoid poaching, which represents a great affectation for them, since year Every year they take a large amount of product when it has not reached its maximum size, that is why strategies are sought to avoid this practice and this time will not be the exception, as the Director of Inspection and Surveillance of Fishing in Sinaloa, José Guadalupe Guillén Rentería, since the fight against this situation implies the commitment and cooperation of different organizations, such as Conapesca, Semar, the Secretariat of Fisheries, and it was also proposed to create the State Council of Fisheries, so that the municipalities also support in the surveillance work, but in order to have real results, it is necessary that all this not remain just words and go directly to action, applying the respective sanctions to those who incu rra in this practice.

#Arbor