Without fear of criticism. This is how the director of Public Security of Salvador Alvarado, Sergio Lagunes Inclán, said himself when he stretched out his hand to protest after he was removed from the municipality of Angostura. In the midst of the discontent and the rejection of the Angostura agents, this castling arrives, which was widely interpreted as being due to the crisis that is registered within the corporation and that in the middle of the month broke out with the departure of the municipal police. However, safe and with the certainty of wanting to get to work is how the new director presented himself to the agents in Salvador Alvarado, whom he motivated to form a single team and ensure the safety of the citizens.

The management. With a bag full of requests, the mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, went to Mexico City, to the Secretary of Public Security. This visit was directed due to the shortage of materials to work with, such as equipment, transport units or others. Among the list of needs that he presented are at least 15 patrol cars, helmets, vests and ammunition. This was a diagnosis that had been made in advance and was presented to the Ministry of Public Security as a report measure, however, it is expected that it will be thoroughly analyzed and that these issues may even be discussed in the budgets.

Breath of relief. With the strategies of rapprochement with the citizen to join in complying with the payment of the services, making a contract with the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of Salvador Alvarado (Japasa), until now it has worked considerably for them, which has allowed the finances of the paramunicipal can have a break. The manager of Japasa, Enrique Román Cruz, has commented that the increase in collection is 30%, and the aim is to generate strategies that little by little will move them away from the red numbers they were facing, because until now there has been no had problems paying their payroll, but thinking about the future, they need to close the crisis gap.

No ads. Every March 31, Taco Day is celebrated in Mexico, an activity that the municipality of Salvador Alvarado adopted as a tourist attraction strategy. In 2019, the first Taco Fair was held in the city of Guamúchil, and despite the fact that it was a complete success and that Sinaloa also has a green epidemiological traffic light, the current authorities did not show any interest in holding it again, even when the The first festival brought multiple benefits and was highly acclaimed by the people of Alvarada. It seems that the mayor Armando Camacho and the director of Tourism, Rubén Sáinz, should be a stop and start scheduling actions that promote the development of activities that allow giving a plus on this issue.

