Asking for the word Where the tense atmosphere prevails with increasing intensity is inside Cabildo in the municipality of Mocorito. During the session at one of the points, the municipal president, María Elizalde Ruelas, allowed the members of the assembly to participate; Alderman Walter Pérez quickly participated, and later the trustee attorney Enrique Parra Melesio asked to speak, however, it seems that the mayor did not realize the intention of wanting to participate and without heeding the request, she gave way to the next order of the day; meanwhile, the trustee kept his hand up. It was not until she claimed her intention to speak, that the secretary of the City Council allowed her to use her voice, despite the fact that they were already at another point. As part of his participation, the trustee attorney only asked a couple of questions, which had already been answered in the statement of reasons, but despite that, his intention to be noticed was resolved. Which raises the question of whether his intention is really to contribute with his comments, or just talk to be a pebble in the shoe. But in the same way, it seems that the president is already afraid to allow Enrique Parra to participate, because despite the fact that she demanded participation, she was still going.

The escort. The one who seems to be out of work is former mayor Guillermo Galindo Castro, who has become the most faithful companion of his wife and mayor of Mocorito, María Elizalde Ruelas. Nobody knows what his function is in the municipal government, he is not the president of the DIF, it is not known if he is his private adviser, or if he is a member of his cabinet. What is strange is that in all events he is not only the one who drives the truck in which the president moves, but also in all public acts he takes one of the central chairs of the table of honor, uses scissors in the cuts of ribbons and leads the tour of authorities. In what capacity is Guillermo Galindo in the municipal government of his wife María Elizalde? No one knows as of yet.

Choice. Breaking down every detail and situation, the councilors of the Salvador Alvarado City Council have found themselves working on the results of the election day for the definition of municipal trustees and commissioners that took place last Sunday. Despite the participation of just over 50% of citizens who were part of the election, there are data that were calm, and regarding the challenges presented on the day of the day, only one was presented at the work table and was the challenge of the candidate Leobardo Mejía Duarte, who assured that the photo that his committee had provided was not put on the ballot and that this could have made the difference in the number of votes, a situation that until now is being analyzed and it is hoped that result of such a situation.

No need to worry. The one who does not have the penalty of issuing statements is the Undersecretary of Basic Education in Sinaloa, Horacio Lora Oliva, since he recently stated that he is not affected by the statements made by SNTE 27 teachers about the request for his removal from office. For a few weeks they have been holding demonstrations asking for legality and transparency, but his greatest demand was the dismissal of Lora Oliva. But it seems that the undersecretary was not affected in the slightest, since he expressed that he feels whole and calm before such statements, that he is working and focused on his own, and that only the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, you can remove him from his position.

#Arbor