Regaining trust? Both with the previous Administration, headed by Guillermo Galindo Castro, and the current one, headed by his wife María Elizalde Ruelas, in the southern part of the municipality it was heard that the municipal government had abandoned them, and proof of this was the lack of interest in lending quality public services and the little presence in those directions, but apparently the mayor seeks to vindicate herself with this area of ​​the municipality, and that is that in a period of three days she was already present in two events, one of them in the union of Melchor Ocampo , last Saturday, and the other yesterday, in the Caimanero community. The greatest outcry has been heard for a long time in the Pericos syndicate, but it will be seen if the presence of the authorities continues in these lands.

Event broadcast. Some time ago, comments circulated on social networks about whether or not the Mocorito City Council sessions should be broadcast live, since it is the only municipality in the Évora region that does not, while the neighboring municipalities, Salvador Alvarado and Angostura, they do hold it, whether ordinary or extraordinary sessions. In this regard, the councilman José Luis Sánchez Félix published on his networks the agenda of the extraordinary session that will take place this day, since he points out that there has been interest from some citizens to know when these sessions will take place, so that he considered it necessary to make it known to those who wish to find out what is happening in the Commune.

Dissatisfied. Strong accusations are those that the Conalep teachers have made towards the general director in Sinaloa, Wilfredo Véliz, whom they accuse of not recognizing their labor rights or contracts, in addition to generating a very tense work environment, in which they do not feel free, and before the request made by the state governor, not to stop work, the union delegate in Mocorito, Clarissa Gastélum Camacho, pointed out that they have fulfilled their part, but doing so under protest, because while they have worked, the problem remains the same. , fortnights that arrive incomplete and are not listened to. It is not known for sure when they could get a response, meanwhile, the demonstrations and disagreements seem not to stop.

Major renovation. For the municipality of Angostura, specifically the Costa Azul fishing field, a very important challenge is coming, and that is that according to the director of Ecology, Abelino Angulo, on April 5 the evaluation of 535 meters of beach will be carried out in search of achieving the renewal of the Clean Sustainable Beach certification, which comes in a very relevant season, because once it is achieved, the beach can be promoted to tourists and visitors, who may be more attracted by this place, since this certification gives it greater prestige.

#Arbor