Carnival Museum. With the second year of cancellation of the most popular celebration in the municipality of Évora, an ambitious cultural project was established in the previous administration headed by Pier Angely Camacho de Ortiz that was broadcast through social networks, and in that framework the former director of Culture in Salvador Alvarado, Oralia Castro, even made a commitment that at that time sounded very promising, which was the creation of the Carnival Museum, as a project that was expected to be completed soon, however, it only remained in a statement and in the dream thrown to the flight but of this nothing materialized.

Back to the classrooms. There is no date that is not reached or deadline that is not met, and on this day thousands of students and teachers will finally return to face-to-face classes, which had been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, from which various arguments were derived for those who did not have a 100 percent agreement to return. Issues such as the contagion of coronavirus in the student and teaching population, as well as the deterioration of the educational infrastructure, were arguments for which the return to the classroom was postponed, but according to the head of Regional Services of the Sepyc in the region of Évora, Jesús Villela, the campuses are in conditions to receive the teaching staff and the students; while on the other hand, given the refusal of a few weeks ago by the SNTE 53 to return to face-to-face attendance, the regional coordinator, Tomás Enrique Cervantes López, points out that now it is up to the parents to decide whether or not to send their children. It seems that the return could no longer be endured and finally it had to give way to make way for the face-to-face modality, so now it only remains to maintain the necessary care to prevent outbreaks of contagion.

Required program. And on the subject of education, who last week pointed out that an emerging program in education is necessary within the framework of the pandemic, is the local deputy of district 09, Ambrocio Chávez Chávez, since he considers that it is not enough just to give it continuity. traditional models that have been used for decades and to which everyone is accustomed, but something is required through which the backwardness and deficiencies of the current educational model that have arisen during the health emergency, which are very different, are addressed which they had always had.

They are aware. Despite the fact that this weekend there was a good influx of tourists in the magical town of Mocorito, the commercial sector is aware that having large concentrations of people in the place runs the risk of an outbreak of coronavirus infections, so that it was the president of the Canaco Delegation in Mocorito, Antonio Gutiérrez, who pointed out that they prefer that the already traditional Friday in the Plaza not be resumed for a few more weeks, although this may affect some establishments, since both the The increase in positive cases, as well as the decrease in these in the municipality of Mocorito, occurred in a very drastic way, which still keeps the public on alert, and with this, the merchants are aware of the danger that they run if they do not act sensibly.

