They are rumors. The person who made it known yesterday that the rumor of 400 places to be assigned in the Health sector would be analyzed was the local deputy of District 09, Ambrocio Chávez Chávez, who does not know where he came from, because only, as he pointed out, he It is a rumor, if it is real or not, it is what will be sought to verify, and if so, check the criteria used to know how the selection was made, because while a few days ago the dismissal of 100 basified workers was announced of the Health sector, now it is said that there are 400 places to be assigned.

Unsafety. The actions to combat crime in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado require getting to work immediately, since in the city of Guamúchil the week began with everything in terms of robberies of commercial establishments, since on Sunday there were three robberies at different convenience stores in a period of approximately one hour, and precisely on Monday, hours after the director of Public Security and Municipal Traffic, Juan Carlos Barraza Morales, announced that the Safe Trade program would be intensified, another robbery, this time at gunpoint in a pharmacy. In this sense, the way in which preventive actions can be reinforced is highly relevant, since these are not events that are being recorded on a daily basis, but now that some of them have occurred, it was truly incredible, because of the way they occurred and the time that separated one event from another.

Do you bet on nature? In Mocorito for five consecutive years they have bet on nature with the Field of Sunflowers, a tourist attraction that attracts a large number of tourists, leaving a considerable economic impact as a balance, this is undoubtedly a reflection of how important nature is for the municipality and society in general. The question is whether the municipal authorities and citizens really give nature the place it deserves, or the Field of Sunflowers is just a fad or project that seeks economic benefits or a couple of ‘likes’ for a photo. Apparently this place charms everyone with its beauty, however, it is not necessary to walk far to realize that perhaps nature is not respected as it should be, since in vacant spaces large amounts of garbage can be seen, affecting the natural.

The two sides of the coin. According to the director of Economic Development of the Salvador Alvarado City Council, Elías Barrientos Limas, the Youth Building the Future program has been of great support to many young people, who have found refuge in it, and while they are training in a trade or acquiring some type of experience they can benefit from the economic support they receive, but the other side of the coin is the theme that many leaders of the commercial sector have constantly expressed throughout the state, and that is that despite having vacancies in different lines of business, nobody wants to work, the reasons are unknown exactly, but the truth is that while the balance is balanced towards the side of the Federal Government program, it does not favor local businesses to fill vacancies.

#Arbor