They went, they asked for the vote, and they did not even return to greet them, say the residents of the Potrero de los Sánchez community, of the councilors Silvano Higuera and Irma Arroyo Rentería. For a few days they assure that they are working on the elaboration of a welcome arch, which they budget approximately 50 thousand pesos, a resource that they are collecting with contributions from citizens who have been away from the ranch for a few years and with labor of those in town. They assure that no one has visited them, much less provide them with the support to complete the arch, and that even the improvements that the town has had is because it is the same people who go out on weekends to sweep, clean and paint to improve the conditions that the town has.

THE FACTS of violence against women throughout the country have been much more than an issue that everyone has talked about, it is a clear example of the worrying panorama that exists in Mexico and that few give it the importance it deserves, and mainly of those who They really need to act and show sensitivity towards this problem, which are the police elements and IMMUJERES, which instead of acting and attacking every incident of violence or harassment against women only downplays it. This is something that has been seen in cases that have occurred throughout the country, however, recently in Salvador Alvarado a young woman was chased by two motorists while she was on her way to school, and despite the fact that her father approached the department of Public Security, the municipal authorities point out that there are no formal complaints and only rumors have been spread, something that was also reported by Ana Villela, the leader of the Municipal Institute for Women in Salvador Alvarado, a statement that brings to light that the official who She must watch over women, she is not aware of the reality that surrounds her and she did not worry about finding out, confirming or ruling out the case of the young woman who was chased by two motorists on Monday, a very real event that was experienced in the municipality.

WHICH is taking the word of the governor Rubén Rocha Moya is the local deputy Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín, and it is that she assures that closeness with the people is vital, as the head of state has mentioned. And it is more vital when she reveals an intention that she had kept for years, that of being mayor of Badiraguato. It is unknown to no one that her interest in being municipal president led her to change her position in the past electoral process to occupy a space in the Sinaloa seat for three years, but that her true focus is to govern the municipality of the Sierra .

THE AGENTS insurance sellers are desperate, because now with the regularization of “chocolate” cars in Sinaloa it is not possible for them to sell policies to customers, since for some reason various companies are not registered on the list of service modules. Jorge Luis Nishimoto, one of the affected businessmen, who also faces the situation that the clients who had previously bought him a policy to regularize their car, it turns out that now they want their money back because they must buy the policy set by the State Government . If Governor Rubén Rocha Moya does not expand that list, he will have several businessmen more than upset.

#Arbor