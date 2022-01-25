For when you can or want. In the town of Mocorito, where everything is magical because it looks alike, appears and disappears without causing the slightest embarrassment to the authorities and citizens, the only one who has been concerned that history and development are being generated in documents with works of impact by the municipality but in reality there is just no such, it is the attorney trustee Enrique Parra Melesio. After it was made known by this means that there were concrete works delivered to the citizens but only in the documentation, made by the outgoing authorities, in charge of today’s former president Guillermo Galindo Castro, he said he was concerned, and even pointed to a long list of works that had supposedly been done to build the development history of the Magical Town, but the issue did not move anyone there, even the head of the Internal Control Body, Macario López López, said that this whole situation would be investigated, however, The assertion that runs through the streets of Mocorito is that no one dares to investigate his former boss, much less take his rags out in the sun, so everyone acts as if the complaint did not even exist and no matter how much the trustee jumps and kicks, he only gets there .

As a sailor. This is how the local deputy for District 09, Ambrocio “Bocho” Chávez Chávez, is setting up the Social Management offices, and in recent days he has been opening these spaces not only in the municipal capitals that make up the District, but also in the communities, and that according to the Morenista leader in the region, his intention is to cover all the demands and requests that the inhabitants of this area have. Yesterday it opened one more office, but now in the union of Gato de Lara, Angostura, where it was said that it is opening not only because there is a greater number of people, but also because it is necessary to attend to all this part that registers greater demand. Ambrocio Chávez is not going to deny that his intention to help is so great, that his interest in continuing to be a candidate for popularly elected positions is distilled. What will the teacher “Bocho” want?

Shed changes. Justino Rivera Méndez, the political strategist who led the PRI in Salvador Alvarado to several victories and who, based on this, asked for many political opportunities, who in recent years was only had as an adviser, without further political growth, seems to be he faded the tricolor of his veins in his demand to be taken into account, he renounced being part of the shelter of the former mayor Liliana Cárdenas Valenzuela, and even with the deceased former mayor, Carlo Mario Ortiz, he also had his differences when he showed his interest in direct the Municipal Committee of the PRI, because everything seems to indicate that its guiding color is getting stronger, since yesterday the new owner of the Public Registry of Property was appointed in the municipality of Angostura.

A big problem. Lately society has shielded itself with the banner of “there are no perfect bodies”, a phrase with great reality, since if there were no stereotypes, people would not be judged by their physical appearance and weight, however, this has triggered that they stop paying attention to something as important as weight, and the serious thing about this is that children are very affected by this problem. This is endorsed by the Sanitary Jurisdiction III, headed by Patricio Cuadras López, who reported that in the region there are 716 children under 5 years of age with obesity, 394 are children between 5 and 9 years of age and 567 are infants over 10 years of age. A worrying panorama, due to the great consequences that it brings to the health of the child sector of the population. Figures that make it clear that it is important to pay attention to this problem and prevent children from developing problems such as blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, respiratory problems, respiratory apnea and others.

