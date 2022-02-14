To collect signatures. A few weeks ago it was said, by the president of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 13 of Mocorito, José Alfonso Acedo Sánchez, that the collection of the ejidal quota was at risk of being eliminated and therefore, he expressed his disagreement in this regard; but this weekend, with the visit made by the president of the League of Agrarian Communities, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, the proposal was made to collect 10,000 signatures so that this does not happen and the collection of said fee can be preserved, since which is an economic support for the agricultural organization and the peasantry given the little or no support they say they have from the different levels of government. Now, both on the issue of the ejido quota and the needs of the producers, hope is placed on the State Government, to whom they will turn to request their support and seek to combat such needs.

Other figures. After two weeks of returning to the classroom, the head of Sepyc Regional Services in Évora, José de Jesús Villela Cortés, has indicated that only three covid-19 infections have been registered among the teaching staff, two of them in Salvador Alvarado and one in Mocorito, very low figures in relation to those that were a few months ago, when, according to what he says, more than 20 teachers were infected. But even if the figures mentioned by Villela Cortés are taken into account, it should be remembered that at the beginning of last January, the coordinator of Section 53 of the SNTE in Évora, Tomás Enrique Cervantes López, mentioned around 40 cases of positive teachers. to covid-19, which is almost twice as many as mentioned by the head of Regional Services.

To wait another while. Although the director of Fisheries and Agriculture of the City Council of Angostura, José Ricardo Mascareño López, pointed out a few days ago that there is a resource of approximately 100 million pesos for the marine engine program, which would be reflected in March or April this year, for many fishermen this is uncertain because there is no exact or more specific date and the fishing cooperatives still need to make their selection of fishermen and sections that have the greatest need in this regard. The uncertainty of said support is that last year the registration of those who aspired to receive support with the subsidy for marine engines was already being handled, but for some years the fishing sector has felt abandoned, so now they only have to wait to meet the deadlines indicated to see if they finally see this support arrive.

What happened to him? Little has been known lately about the former local deputy and three times municipal president of Angostura, José Manuel “Chenel” Valenzuela López, so far this year, because after announcing that he was taking cakes last month to rehabilitation centers, it is Little is seen on social networks, which is where he shares his movements. The announcement made of his integration into the 4T was very popular at the time, as well as the request that he himself made to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, to “rescue” him after suffering his first electoral defeat. Now he shares little of his work and it is not known if he will hold a public position in this state administration or in the municipal administration of Angostura. Has his political career come to an end?

