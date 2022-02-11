Signs. Who has been the target of strong accusations in recent days is the councilor of the Mocorito City Council, Irma Arroyo Rentería, from Morena, and it is precisely her position in the Cabildo, having arrived under the color red, which has some upset and They call her a traitor. One of those who has attacked the mayor in this sense is the deputy trustee, Jesús Manuel Jiménez Gil, and it is that much has been commented, both by him and by those who share his position from the same line on the side to which they belong. in the party, that the councilor has betrayed the 4T and the principles of the State Government by supporting the decisions of the mayor María Elizalde Ruelas.

No actions. A few months ago, the change of address of the offices of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in Salvador Alvarado was announced, where it was said that they were working to integrate new militancy and reinforce the existing one, but the fact is that the new facilities, located on Vicente Guerrero Avenue, in the center of Guamúchil, are also closed, like the previous ones, which were on 16 de Septiembre Street. The panorama does not look easy at all for the Sol Azteca party to get up, given the conditions in which they find themselves, and less so if their facilities do not have the doors open for their militancy and supporters.

The rules change. This week the call for the election process of municipal trustees in Mocorito was announced, which brought some changes with respect to the previous process, and this was made clear by the trustee of Cerro Agudo, Víctor Andrés Cuevas Favela, who pointed out that the time Previously, two polling stations were installed, one of them in Cerro Agudo and the other in Higuera de los Vega, the first receiving voters from Alhueycito, Palmarito Mineral, Rancho Viejo, Milpas de los González, La Cañada and Ranchito de los Pérez; while in the second Los Mazates de los López y de los Sánchez, Palo de Asta and El Becal were contemplated, thus facilitating the transfer for many citizens; so the way it will be done this time, of having only one box in the town of Cerro Agudo, is not entirely convincing and for many it can lead to misunderstandings, such as the carry, as some have mentioned out there.

Agglomerates. Almost two weeks after the announcement was made by the mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, of the economic reactivation, as well as sports activities and massive events in some points of the first square of the city of Guamúchil, the crowds are the order of the day, mainly in bank branches, where people seem not to mind waiting for entry in these conditions, while the tours to avoid this type of situation by Public Security or Civil Protection do not seem to be being carried out , despite the fact that the president indicated that the reactivation was taking place without restrictions like months ago but with sanitary measures in between.

