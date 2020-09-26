Spectacular pole for Arbolino, with a Moto3 track record included in Montmeló, with almost seven tenths of an improvement over the previous one, and a great save of furniture from Arenas. The leader of the general, with only two points of advantage over Ogura, was able to access the Q2 coming from a Q1 that López, Antonelli and McPhee finished ahead of him, finishing at the moment of truth with a hopeful fourth place, which has even more value seeing that Ogura will start 24th.

Arbolino’s pole came on time and he took it from Raúl Fernández at the last gasp, who also fell to the ground in the last corner, for going off the line, when he was already running slower. It was his second fall of the day, but he got up on his own despite the important roll. The Madrilenian will start in any case from the front row in search of his first World Cup podium, surrounded by Arbolino and Rodrigo, who qualified third.

In the second row that Arenas opens, Masiá and Antonelli also found a gap. Further back will be García (10th), Alcoba (14th), López (16th), José Julián García (19th, replacing the injured Suzuki) and Tatay (21st).