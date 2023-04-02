Race and leadership of the Moto2 World Championship: double blow for Tony Arbolino In the GP of Argentina . At Termas de Rio Hondo, the Italian of the Marc Vds team prevailed at the end of a race managed with maturity and tactical acumen on a damp track. Bent over Alonso López , author of the pole and for a long time in command of the South American stage. Third Jake Dixon . The former leader of the drivers’ standings sinks Pedro Acosta in crisis in the wet and only twelfth.

the race

The start smiles at Dixon, who leads in the first of the 14 scheduled laps, before being overtaken by poleman Lopez. Close to the first also Canet, who however is sanctioned with a double long lap penalty for early departure. He will close with a good fourth place. Arbolino took advantage of it: the Italian, fourth after the start, quickly moved into second position with a great overtaking on Dixon and tried to catch up with the fugitive Lopez. Eight laps from the end it was a real challenge with trajectory crossings between Alonso and Tony: the Spaniard barely kept the lead and, having received the message, picked up the pace again. The leader’s march continues in jerks, between excellent passages and some smudges. One of these costs him the leadership with three laps to go: here is Arbolino in front of everyone. The Italian stretches clearly and leaves the contenders behind. A loud and clear message to his rivals: Tony means business.