02/21/2025



Updated at 9:29 p.m.





The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced which members will lead the match between Real Betis and Getafe corresponding to LaLiga Day. The meeting, which will be played at the Coliseum on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. It will be arbitrated by Francisco J. Hernández Maeso, with Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos as manager of the VAR.

Betis will seek to maintain his streak of victories and approach European positions, while Getafe will try to take advantage of his local condition to add a victory that allows him to get away from the lower area of ​​the table. The expectation is high and a vibrant duel is expected between two teams with the clear goals in this phase of the season.

Hernández Maeso, born in Brussels, is a referee with little first experience. In fact He has only crossed Betis as the main referee on one occasion. It was this same season in December when he was in charge of imparting justice at the Royal Society – Betis in which the Basque team came out victorious with a 2-0. He has never arbitrated a game to Getafe.