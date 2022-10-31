Seminar, on November 9, will be attended by Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, of the STJ, and the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira

O Power 360 performs, with the support of National OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), the seminar “How to improve arbitration in Brazil” on Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), from 8:30 am. The objective is to discuss the role of arbitration in resolving disputes, improving legal certainty and attracting investment to the country. Registration to participate in the event can be made by this link.

The seminar will have 2 panels to discuss the importance and the future of the method of conflict resolution in Brazil. The opening of the event will be held by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Also participating in the seminar will be the Minister of STJ (Superior Justice Tribunal) Luis Felipe Solomon and the president of the OAB, José Alberto Simonetti.

Extrajudicial and private, arbitration is an alternative for a faster solution and guarantees investors, especially foreigners, the possibility of resolving disputes without depending on the process of the Judiciary.

The rules of judgment, the term of the award and the arbitrators are defined by those involved. According to the Law 9,307/1996created with the aim of strengthening arbitration in the country and instituting a culture of using the method, if the deadline for submitting the award is not pre-determined by the parties, a period of 6 months will be established for the resolution of the dispute.

After 26 years, changes in legislation are being discussed in the National Congress, with the PL (Project of Law) 3,293/2021. The proposals suggested in the text will be discussed at the seminar, which will also address the challenges to implement improvements in arbitration and the contribution of initiatives to the current Brazilian legal framework.

The seminar, which will be mediated by the Editor-in-Chief of Power 360Fernando Rodrigues, will have as participants:

Luis Felipe Solomon, minister of the STJ;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies;

José Alberto Simonetti, president of the OAB;

Efraim Filho (União-PB), Congressman and holder of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies;

Cesar Asfor Rocha, lawyer and former president of the STJ;

Heleno Torres, attorney and professor at USP (University of São Paulo); and

Celso Caldas Martins Xavier, attorney and referee.

In-person participation

The seminar will be held in person for guests in Brasília. Others interested in participating in the event can register by this link. Spaces are limited and attendance is subject to confirmation by the Power 360.

There will also be live streaming on channel of Power 360 on YouTube and by profile of the digital newspaper on Facebook.