Nicosia (AFP)

The Syrian unit received compensation of more than one million dollars from the Emirati Al Dhafra, as a result of a ruling issued by the Sports Arbitration Court in the case of the transfer of Syrian striker Omar Khribin from Al Dhafra to Al Hilal Saudi Arabia in 2017.

The court upheld the decision of the FIFA Players’ Status Committee in July 2019, and in its ruling, which was reviewed by Agence France-Presse, “Al Dhafra must pay the unit within 30 days from the date of notification, a total of $ 1.09 million, in addition to 5% interest annually on The mentioned amount is from June 23, 2017 until the effective date of the payment.

After Khribin moved from Al Wahda to Al Dhafra on loan in December 2015, the latter bought his contract in March 2016 for $ 1 million to be repaid in installments until January 1, 2021.

The three parties, the club and the player, agreed that if he moved to a new club before the payment deadline expired, Al Dhafra would have to pay the unit in whose ranks the player grew up, 20% of the transfer value to another team.

On the other hand, the value of the penalty clause between Al Dhafra and Khirbin was $ 6.5 million, in case he wanted to unilaterally terminate his contract.

This is what happened, as after his transfer on loan to Al Hilal Saudi Arabia in 2017, he canceled his contract to move completely to the team of the capital, Riyadh, in payment of $ 5.5 million to the UAE club after a settlement between them.

A transfer that prompted the unit to demand a 20% share of Al Dhafra, who refused to pay it, considering that the player had not moved and had canceled his contract himself.

The Syrian club resorted to the International Federation in October 2017, asking Al Dhafra to pay $ 1.3 million, which was ruled by FIFA in its favor in July 2019, considering that the transfer took place between Al Dhafra and Al Hilal.

But Al Dhafra resorted to the arbitration court, which eventually granted the unit the right to obtain $ 1.09 million in compensation for the transfer of Khirbin, considering that the $ 5.5 million was a transfer allowance for the player, although it was in the form of a penalty clause.

The attorney of the Syrian club, Gerard Habibian, told «France Press»: The penalty clause was used to try not to pay the amount due to the unit, especially since the three parties were aware of the agreement to grant the unit 20% of the transfer value.