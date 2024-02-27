The former Argentine referee Nestor Pitana He assured this Tuesday in his presentation as the new president of the National Arbitration Commission of Ecuadorr (CNA) who accepted this challenge in the Andean country because he maintains his passion for arbitration.

Pitana arrives in Ecuador to transform the arbitration of that country, in times when there is a crisis in several countries, as is currently happening in Colombia.

“I am passionate about refereeing and from that passion I come to contribute my knowledge to the proposal of the FEF (Ecuadorian Football Federation) so that Ecuadorian referees, with the great potential they possess, have the courage, passion and freedom to act “said Pitana in his presentation in Quito.

Pitana, who retired from the courts in 2022, assumed the position to replace the Ecuadorian Rogger Zambrano, to whom the president of the FEF, Francisco Egas, showed his gratitude for everything he has contributed to local arbitration since his career as a professional referee and later as a manager.

The Argentine, who refereed the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, will be directly responsible for everything related to local refereeing, from the designation of the shortlists for the Ecuadorian Pro League matches, to the general development of the new generations of referees. .

“We will follow the guidelines given to us by FIFA and Conmebol (South American Football Confederation). I think that here we have potential, we have great referees, it is necessary to believe, project and feel football, so we will need referees who feel football, who play every play,” Pitana said.

The famous former referee assured that the intention will be for those who go to the stadiums to enjoy what the referee also lives and feels, always at the service of the game “no matter how much the devil gets his tail in,” because the referee does everything with commitment and the conviction to do things well.

Néstor Pitana, Argentine referee.

“My idea will be that the referees feel free, that they make free decisions on the field, because they are owners of their decisions, for which, we are going to be giving them all the possible tools, from what I have learned throughout my career within of arbitration“he asserted.

“We are also going to work with the quarry, we will go to all places in search of new talents, because that will undoubtedly be something that is within my priorities, just as it also happens with football, for which I ask that you accompany me and be patient , because the results will come,” said the Argentine.

For his part, Egas said he was convinced of the benefit that Pitana's arrival will bring to the body of Ecuadorian referees, backed by his great career, which was the fundamental reason for the FEF to make the historic decision for a foreigner to command the CNA. “The ability and honesty, with an impeccable career that Néstor Pitana led as referee, is his best letter of introduction and, therefore, our best letter of introduction in this step that we are taking for the good of our arbitration,” said Egas.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ecuadorian referees' union, Luis Muentes, expressed that they have been waiting for it for a long time, “so today marks a milestone for Ecuadorian arbitration. The challenge is very big, but the satisfaction in the end will be greater “he predicted.

EFE

