Arbitration controversy in America vs. Millionaires: two plays of possible red card

Brayan Córdoba stomped on Leonardo Castro.
taken from Win Sports+ and @ELVARCentral
Brayan Córdoba stomp on Leonardo Castro.
The central referee, Jorge Duarte, and the VAR, very discussed by their decisions.
Millonarios began winning very early in Cali against América, but after Beckham’s David Castro’s goal, the arbitration disputes marked the development of the match.
First, judge Jorge Duarte, with the help of VAR, correctly annulled an action that ended in a goal for América, due to offside by the auctioneer, Edwin Velasco.
Later, Duarte whistled a penalty for an alleged foul by Jorge Arias on Facundo Suárez. However, the VAR made him notice that the Millonarios player cleared the ball cleanly.
The two controversies over possible expulsions
Duarte and the VAR had a lot of work. First, Edwin Velasco went to fight a ball with Luis Paredes. The Millonarios player took the ball from him and the América winger hit him very hard.
Duarte whistled the foul and drew Velasco’s yellow card. But the VAR called him to review the action for possible red card. After seeing the play on the screen, he stood by the initial decision.
Later, in an action in midfield, Brayan Córdoba stomped on Leonardo Castro. It seemed played for expulsion, but the judge did not consider it and the VAR did not even call him to review it.
ANOTHER RED? It is difficult for Jorge Duarte to have a graduation night today (😟). Brayan Córdoba goes and steps on Leo Castro with the strikeouts when the play was already dead. Some players are a bit over-revved. Here there was no call from VAR and the truth deserved it ❌ pic.twitter.com/ZbZw9t4VF2
— The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) June 1, 2023
But there was still more: Millonarios claimed a penalty for Kevin Andrade’s foul on Leonardo Castro. And then there was another maximum penalty, for an infringement by Andrés Llinás against Suárez, well sanctioned. The Argentine charged and threw it out. And that was only the first time…
