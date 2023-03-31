The members of the jury and sponsors praised the good organization of the Dubai Holy Quran Award competitions, during the competition of six contestants in the event of the sixth day of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, with a mass follow-up of the people of the communities for the contestants of their countries. The Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, members of the committee, a number of officials, members of the consular corps, sponsors of the sixth day, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Al Rostamani Group, and observers of the competition’s activities.

The Consul General of the Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai, K. Jandra Negara, that his country has been keen to participate in the competition since its inception 26 years ago.

The Minister Counselor of the Consulate General of the Republic of Rwanda in Dubai, Edward Bezumoremi, praised the great efforts made to serve the contestants in the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition. The member of the international competition arbitration, His Eminence Dr. Salem Al-Doubi, praised the good performance of the contestants, and the convergence of their levels in the quality of performance without errors.