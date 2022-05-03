The way asylum applications are handled is substandard. When asylum seekers apply to stay in the Netherlands, it depends too much on who they happen to meet.

Some employees of the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) say they are ‘too gullible’, others are more likely to reject applications. In addition, there is a lot of time constraints. The Justice and Security Inspectorate warns in a report today about a ‘vulnerable situation’, in which the decision on an asylum application ‘becomes too dependent on the individual decision officer’. They decide whether an asylum story is credible or not. Subjectivity and decisions based on incomplete information are therefore lurking.

More money and people

The Inspectorate examined the asylum application between June 2020 and June 2021 after signals that it is under pressure. That is also the case, the inspectorate now concludes. The Inspectorate wants the IND to receive more people and money, so that the employees have more time to deal with asylum applications thoroughly and carefully.

The regular asylum procedure in which it is decided whether someone is entitled to asylum can now take a maximum of nine days, but that was still eight days during the period that the Inspectorate was conducting the investigation. During that time, an IND officer must conduct the two interviews with the asylum seeker, collect information, delve into the country of origin, determine the asylum seeker’s identity and travel route and why he or she wants asylum in our country. No time has been set aside for preparations for this, so employees do this during their free evening hours or during breaks. See also Work Petter Kukkonen went in the same way as many 40-year-olds in working life - a bad mood took over the man: "Everything is given"

Employees feel pressure to process applications quickly, according to interviews conducted by the Inspectorate with a number of IND’ers. They speak to asylum seekers who have been in an asylum seekers center for years and who have been looking forward to the processing of their application all this time. ,, Then I think: someone has been waiting for this moment for three years […], so I’ll do everything I can to get it done. So you eat at your desk and you keep going until the hearing is done.” If that fails, asylum seekers will end up in an extended asylum procedure, meaning they will have to wait even longer for a decision.

Very busy

IND employees do not receive any structural feedback. IND officers indicate to the inspectorate that there is ‘no time at all’ for ‘a peer assessment’. ,,Even if you would like someone to read along, yes, everyone is very busy. So to go and read another case last minute for an hour somewhere in a day is simply difficult.” The consultation between colleagues that does take place is ‘too non-committal’. See also The Communist Party of the Russian Federation denied reports of Rashkin's hospitalization

Extra help can be called in for applications from LGBTI asylum seekers or someone who has converted or turned away from a religion. There is also a special department for asylum seekers suspected of war crimes. But there is little confidence in the so-called Unit 1F. In order for an application to be taken over by that department, there must be concrete indications and the case must comply with all kinds of legal frameworks. This is usually not the case, which is met with incomprehension among employees who have ‘a gut feeling’ about an asylum seeker.

The picture presented is no surprise to the Dutch Council for Refugees. That organization has seen IND employees working under great time pressure for years with insufficient information. As a result, according to the organization, there is “too little attention to the human dimension”.

The IND has stated in a statement that some of the recommendations have already been taken up. The service recognizes the impression that employees sometimes had insufficient time, especially with complex applications, to, for example, hear extra or collect information about the country of origin. In June last year, the procedure was therefore adjusted and it is possible to follow a 6- or 9-day procedure, depending on the complexity. See also Banks will be allowed to share customer data

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below: