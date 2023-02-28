After the death of Mahsa Amini, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets in September to protest against the Islamic Republic. The regime cracked down on the demonstrators. Middle East correspondent Melvyn Ingleby spoke to detained Iranians and heard their stories of police brutality and torture. Has this suppressed the protests?

