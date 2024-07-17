Diana Arbenina spoke about her drug addiction in the past

The lead singer of the rock band “Night Snipers” Diana Arbenina suffered from drug addiction in the past. She spoke about this told in a documentary film dedicated to her anniversary.

The singer spent her last years in the United States as a drug addict, where she tried to find salvation in a church. The artist said that she was not allowed in because she was wearing pants. Then she went down to the nearest toilet and used drugs.

As Arbenina said, she understood that the problem had to be solved: her faith and children helped her with this. In the US, the musician learned that she was pregnant with twins, so she decided to start treatment.

