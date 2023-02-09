A forty-year-old man restored his heartbeat, after it stopped, at the hands of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services paramedics, and returned to his normal life after he was threatened with losing his life completely.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, honored the ambulance staff who contributed to saving the man’s life, and praised the efforts of the team that included Dr. Their quick response to the case, their professional dealing with it, and its rescue, added to the institution another achievement that it is proud of. There is nothing more valuable than feeling that you have contributed to saving a soul, stressing that the rapid response to the calls of patients with heart attacks increases their chances of survival.

Dubai Ambulance had received a report stating that a forty-year-old man had a health problem, to which the ambulance team responded in record time. Through the initial evaluation, the team found that the patient had stopped his heartbeat and breathing, which necessitated starting the cardiac resuscitation process and giving him electric shocks, and the emergency doctor was called. To examine the patient, where the emergency physician, Dr. Heba Ezzat, completed the advanced treatment as soon as the patient’s pulse returned and his health condition was confirmed, to transfer him to the nearest hospital.

The patient was transferred under ambulatory care to the nearest private hospital, to complete the treatment process in the intensive care room.

Julfar said, “Our extensive partnerships with private and government hospitals at the emirate level have contributed significantly to achieving high rescue rates and smooth and direct dealings with emergency rooms that are ready to receive the patient before his arrival to the hospital based on the medical reports sent by our staff, believing that saving lives is a national humanitarian mission that we place within Our priorities and we all work to develop and improve them and reach the best results.