On Monday, an FIR was lodged at Khar police station in Mumbai against Arbaaz Khan, his brother Sohail and son Nirwan for not following the Corona virus guidelines. After this, BMC has quarantined the three at Bandra’s Taj Lands End Hotel.

Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirwan returned from Dubai on 25 December, after which the three were to stay quarantine for 7 days as per the rules. However, Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirwan went to their house to talk about calling themselves Quarantine in the hotel. After the news of the trio arriving at the house, BMC officials reached Sohail’s house where he said that he had decided to go home only after the test of the Kovid-19 came negative. However, they have broken the government guidelines which BMC has taken very seriously.

FIR against Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his son Nirwan, Corona guidelines blown apart

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, people returning from any country of Europe, including England and Dubai, have to quarantine themselves for at least 7 days. This rule is being strictly enforced in the month of December after the new strain of Corona virus came out in England.

