Mumbai The three were quarantined at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai, following the violation of Kovid-19 rules issued by BMC against Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail’s son Nirvana Khan. The hotel is very close to the homes of Arbaaz, Sohal and Nirvana in Bandra Pali Hill. It is noteworthy that all three live in different buildings in Pali Hill.

Was FIR

The same officer, who was BMC’s medical officer Sanjay Phunde, filed an FIR against the trio after Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvana were discovered to have gone to their respective homes after returning from Dubai to quarantine a hotel. Contacted the news. Confirming the news over phone from ABP News, Sanjay Phunde said, “The trio have been quarantined at Taj Lands and Hotel at around 10.00 pm.”

Quarantine for a week

When ABP News asked Sanjay Phunde that how long the trio would have to stay in the hotel for a quarantine, they said that the trio would have to stay quarantined in the hotel for a week at a time and whether the quarantine stay would go on or not. It will be decided based on the situation ahead. “

Violation of rules

It is noteworthy that under the rules of Kovid-19, Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvana, who returned to Mumbai from Dubai on December 25, were ordered by the BMC to be quarantined in a hotel, but when the BMC was aware that the trio If their guidelines are not followed, BMC Medical Officer Sanjay Phunde lodged an FIR against the three at Khar police station.

ABP News also tried to contact both of them to know the side of Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan on this whole issue, but till the news was written, there was no response from both of them.

read this also:

Anushka Sharma shares her first workout video in pregnancy, looks at running on a treadmill

Kashmira Shah obeyed Salman Khan’s advice and became the mother of twins