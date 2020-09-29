Kangana Ranaut blamed Bollywood nepotism in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After the debate of nepotism in the industry started, many starkids came under target and much was written against them on social media. Now, Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against the users after dragging his name in this case.

Case filed in Bombay Civil Court

In fact, some posts on social media have accused Arbaaz Khan of defaming him. These posts said that Arbaaz Khan has also to do with the connection of the death of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. Arbaaz then filed a defamation case in the Bombay Civil Court.

Instructions to delete the post immediately

The Bombay Civil Court has given an interim order on September 28 against the accused named Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari. In which these accused have been directed to remove these defamatory posts with immediate effect.

The post wrote – Arbaaz was detained

Let us tell you that these social media posts have said that Arbaaz Khan has been arrested and under investigation he has been taken into informal custody of CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai home. At the same time, his manager, Disha Salian, committed suicide on 8 June.