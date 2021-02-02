Andrés Arauz, candidate supported by Rafael Correa, could be the youngest president in Ecuador’s history; Guillermo Lasso, a banker close to Opus Dei, opposes the right to abortion and de-dollarization, and Yaku Pérez, an indigenous leader, wants to extend his experience in the Azuay prefecture to the entire territory.

On Sunday, February 7, more than 13 million Ecuadorians will vote to elect their next president. However, the latest polls presage that a second round will be necessary given the proximity of favoritism between the two main candidates. To avoid this scenario, one of the candidates would have to obtain at least 40% of the votes and, at the same time, obtain a difference of 10% to the second.

In the current elections there are 16 candidates (15 men and one woman), although at the moment indecision stands out. According to the two main pollsters, between 23% and 37% of Ecuadorians still do not know who they are voting for.

It is a suffrage that in Ecuador is compulsory but it is expected to register high data on blank and null votes. Among Ecuadorians there is a certain neglect in the face of the economic crisis, the great indebtedness, the lack of jobs, corruption and the poor management of the Covid-19 crisis.

Andrés Arauz, candidate of Correísmo, registers in the polls between 28.64% and 15%; the conservative Guillermo Lasso is between 26% and 20.85%, while the indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez is around 13%. Next, the profile of the three main candidates to occupy the Carondelet Palace.

Andrés Arauz: “the perfect stranger” sponsored by former President Correa

Andrés Arauz, candidate sponsored by the former president, Rafael Correa, in one of his campaign acts in which he advocated encouraging the use of bicycles. © Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

“Patriot. Democrat. Progressive. Candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador. I never refuse a Jipijapa ceviche”, that’s how Andrés Arauz, candidate of the Union for Hope (UNIES) movement, defines himself in his Twitter biography.

At 35 years old, 36 on election day, he could become the youngest president in Ecuador’s history. A youth that is not without experience: at the age of 26 he was director of the Central Bank of Ecuador and at the age of 30 he became Minister of Knowledge and Human Talent, a position he held between 2015 and 2017. Also in 2017 he was, for a few months, Minister of Culture and Heritage.

This economist graduated from the University of Michigan in the United States, a training that he completes with the command of languages ​​such as English, French and Russian. It belongs to the Citizen Revolution movement, created by former president Rafael Correa when the latter broke with Alianza País due to disputes with the current president, Lenín Moreno.

In fact, Correa sponsors the candidacy of Arauz, in which he was to be vice president. However, the sentence to eight years in prison and political disqualification for the ex-president forced him to change his option and the vice presidential candidate is Carlos Rabascall, an electoral formula that they call “binomial for hope.”

The commitment to Latin American integration is fundamental, especially with regard to health. As well as President Fernández (@alferdez) helped Bolivia to get the vaccine, will help protect Ecuadorian families pic.twitter.com/WAPW9cfQih – Andrés Arauz (@ecuarauz) February 1, 2021

Andrés Arauz is a convinced Latin Americanist, which is why he has forged ties with other leftist presidents in the region such as Alberto Fernández, in Argentina, and Luis Arce, in Bolivia.

His electoral promises include the delivery of $ 1,000 in the first week of government for one million families. The opposition fears that Arauz could advance in the de-dollarization of the country, while supporters trust that he would face the impositions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when dealing with the country’s over-indebtedness. Detractors speak of Arauz as a candidate about whom very little is known. A factor that he has taken advantage of to call himself “the perfect stranger.”

Arauz is part of the Executive Council of the Progressive International, founded in 2020, and of which the US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, the former Greek Minister of Finance, Yannis Varoufakis and the Vice President of the Government of Spain, Pablo Iglesias, who affirmed the following on the correista candidate: “Andrés is an out of the ordinary, there is his curriculum, and I think he will be a great president of Ecuador.”

A progressivism that, since the candidacy of Guillermo Lasso, they assure that, if Arauz wins, it will mean that Ecuador will become “a new Venezuela.” In addition, the Colombian magazine ‘Semana’ published that the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) had financed Arauz’s electoral campaign. Some accusations that from the candidacy assure that they are false and consider them interference of the Colombian intelligence services in the neighboring country.

Guillermo Lasso: the eternal candidate seeks that the third is the charm

Image during a campaign event of the Ecuadorian conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso. © Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

“Entrepreneurship, innovation and future. With the Government of change we are going to create an Ecuador of opportunities for all”, that is the biography on Twitter of the conservative candidate, Guillermo Lasso, of the Political Movement Creating Opportunities (CREO).

Lasso is a well-known Ecuadorian banker who heads various financial holding companies, among which the Banco de Guayaquil stands out, for example. However, the candidate has always spoken of humble origins, having to start working at the Guayaquil Stock Exchange at the age of 15.

Conservative, and close to Opus Dei, he surprised the electoral campaign by proposing that the Quito sculpture of the popular Virgen del Panecillo can rotate so that it does not turn its back on the citizens of the south. It is precisely in the poorest areas where Lasso tries to arrive with electoral promises such as that of ending the hunger of more than a million Ecuadorians. It should be noted that he has always been a forceful opponent of any legislation for the right to decide on abortion, even in cases of rape.

Lasso, known as the ‘eternal candidate’, stands in his third elections after having lost against Rafael Correa, in 2013, and against Lenín Moreno, in 2017. Precisely, in those last elections, at first he refused to accept the results with accusations of fraud. However, Moreno’s conservative turn led Lasso to come closer, even signing a legislative agreement in the National Assembly.

I BELIEVE G. Lasso, because in Alliance with the PSC and J. Nebot Si they know how to do it

THE ALLIANCE CREO / PSC AL POWER

GUILLERMO LASSO PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/OQlLx5qglE – THE CHANGE 3 (Clarito is) (@ sincerebro_3) January 29, 2021

He was “super minister” of Economy in 1999 during the Government of Jamil Mahuad. Detractors linked him that same year to the worst financial crisis in the country’s history. That is why in an electoral campaign the argument of his profession as a banker is usually used against him, towards which there is a great stigma among Ecuadorian society. Banks are accused of causing the crisis by the credit crunch and liquidity shortage in the financial system, which forced the country to adopt the dollar in 2000.

A dollarization that Lasso defends, since he considers that the de-dollarization that his opponent, Andrés Arauz, could promote, could lead Ecuador “to become Venezuela.” However, he has also criticized the agreements with the IMF, and assures that he will not increase taxes on value added. His other proposals include generating employment, attracting foreign investment and increasing oil production.

Yaku Pérez, the indigenous leader who prefers a banker than Correa

Image of a campaign act by the indigenous candidate, Yaku Pérez. © Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

“Kañari Kichwa, musician, Defender of water, Dr. in jurisprudence, writer, President @CAOIandina. Former Prefect of Azuay. Candidate for the presidency of Ecuador”, this is how Yaku Pérez, of the Pachakutik movement, describes himself in his Twitter biography.

By bicycle, playing the saxophone, without a suit …. From a humble and committed attitude, Yaku Pérez represents the indigenous and environmental sectors of the country. He has the legitimacy of having been prefect of Azuay, an Ecuadorian province in which 90% of the population is mestizo and 5% white. A connection with the ancestral, which was demonstrated in his possession, when he pronounced the words “to his plants”.

During his time as prefect, he left samples of his political vision. His first act: cut his salary in half. Then fight in favor of preserving water, but also against mining.

Yaku Sacha is his name after giving up the original Carlos. Yaku means water, while Sacha means jungle. A love for the original that culminates always wearing a chakana (Andean cross) and a wiphala (the flag of the Andean peoples) around the neck.

Opponent of the Government of Lenín Moreno, but also of Rafael Correa. During the Correa government he was arrested five times after the strong opposition of the indigenous leader to the Mining Law approved in 2009. Such has been his opposition to the Correismo that supported Guillermo Lasso against Moreno in the 2017 elections. “It is preferable a banker than a dictatorship “, was his justification.

However, Pérez considers himself to be from a flexible and open left, based on communitarianism; ideology that led to its maximum expression as prefect. For example, he was the protagonist of a barter between agricultural communities. Azuay made an exchange with Chimborazo: they brought two trucks with bananas, rice, apples, salt, sugar and masks … And in exchange they received potatoes, beans, machica and corn. 2,000 families benefited.

His electoral strategy is a “4E” in which Ecology, Economy, Education and Ethics are included. Some proposals among which stand out prohibiting all mining activities and limiting concessions for oil production.

Third in the polls, with about 13% of the vote, he will be key in a probable second round. However, it is not clear for whom he will ask for the vote. Despite the apparent ideological closeness to Arauz, his strong opposition to Rafael Correa could once again lead him to support Lasso.

With EFE, Reuters and local media