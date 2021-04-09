Andrés Arauz, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, after the closing of the campaign in Quito, this Thursday. Luisa González / Reuters

The electoral campaign in Ecuador has ended. From zero hours on Friday, the candidates Andrés Arauz and Guillermo Lasso will no longer be able to ask for the vote, prior to the second round of this Sunday. The movement restrictions resulting from the pandemic forced the candidates to an atypical campaign, where they changed the traditional rallies for urban caravans and small meetings with their voters. On Thursday night, however, Arauz had an old-fashioned farewell to some 3,000 people gathered in the open air in the Cumandá sector, near the old city. Lasso said goodbye to his voters in his city, Guayaquil, in front of a hundred barges on the banks of the Guayas River.

Arauz ended his rally just an hour before curfew in Quito. Earlier, under a huge tent set up in front of the Cumandá cultural center, his followers patiently waited for an act that began an hour and a half late. The organizers handed out orange masks, the color of Arauz’s front, while calling on the loudspeakers to maintain social distance to avoid “problems with the police.” The protocol did not last long: when Arauz entered the premises, the dispersed crowd pressed against the platform mounted in the middle of the people.

It was finally the moment of the candidate, although it was necessary to listen to Rafael Correa first, who appeared in a video recorded from Belgium, where he lives in 2017. The former president faces an eight-year prison sentence for bribery that he considers the product of political persecution. That is why he recalled the judicial obstacles that prevented him from being the vice-presidential candidate of Arauz and called to protect the vote. “On Sunday they will do everything possible so that we do not win,” he said. Correa referred all the time, although without naming him, to President Lenín Moreno, whom he promoted as president in 2017 and today considered “a traitor” by Correísmo. Towards the end, he launched a message of unity to the movement that sounded almost like a warning: “We will discuss any disagreement the day after the victory.”

Arauz finally took the microphone. He was dressed in a white shirt and looked smiling. “We are on the verge of recovering our homeland. They have wanted to prevent us from participating, they have taken the game away from us, they set us traps, but here we are, “he said at the start. Then he seemed to distance himself from Correa. “We have to do self-criticism and a review of what we have achieved. It is time for a generational change, ”the 36-year-old candidate launched.

A little more than 400 kilometers to the south, in the coastal city of Guayaquil, the conservative Lasso was making his own campaign closing. Discarded the mass calls for the covid-19 pandemic, Lasso gathered a hundred barges on the banks of the Guayas River, a symbolic point for the people of Guayaquil and for the country.

The candidate Guillermo Lasso closes his campaign with a water caravan in Guayaquil, on Thursday, April 8, 2021. SANTIAGO ARCOS / Reuters

The water caravan, colored with the tricolor of Ecuador and not with the white flag of its political movement, accompanied the aspiring president in his farewell to the campaign. He gave a speech appealing to the national future that he, he assures, embodies. “Our country is now experiencing the greatest historical crisis: health, economic, values ​​and insecurity. We need to end so much irresponsibility and open a stage of progress, in which we can live better, ”he proclaimed in a quote that was broadcast live to compensate for the restrictions.

Lasso chose the Guayaquil boardwalk and the city where he was born. “At the foot of the majestic and mighty river Guayas, pride of Ecuador,” he harangued and later invoked messages that have sustained his campaign: the lies of others in the face of his vocation of service, freedom, diversity and the rejection of hatred. “I did not enter politics to accumulate honors or wealth,” he stressed, “or to persecute anyone.” Up front, several dozen of his supporters embraced him with applause and raised fists.

With a gray beard and burned skin, Víctor Palacios, 72, shared his main concerns ahead of election day on Sunday, April 11. “Every government that comes that is dedicated to production, social issues and transportation, because that is what we who are below want the most. If Mr. Arauz’s list 1 wins… I could give my vote for the gentleman ”. A young Fabián Rodríguez, a refugee from the sun in one of the typical arcades of downtown Guayaquil, said with conviction that his vote will go to Lasso: “We need a change in Ecuador now; a lot of corruption ”.

